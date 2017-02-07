Japan Central's N700 high speed train...

Japan Central's N700 high speed train, the same train that a private firm wants to bring to Texas.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Texas Tribune

The private developer of a planned bullet train between Dallas and Houston has withdrawn more than a dozen lawsuits against Texas landowners that Texas Central Partners officials said they are instead going to try and have an "open dialogue" with landowners about letting the company onto their land. "We're stepping back and going back to conversations and taking some of the heat out of our process," said Texas Central President Tim Keith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) 2 hr Needsomeasap 56
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Jan 19 Happydayz 12
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec '16 Jess 4
are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15) Nov '16 DarkAngle 2
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC