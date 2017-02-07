Japan Central's N700 high speed train, the same train that a private firm wants to bring to Texas.
The private developer of a planned bullet train between Dallas and Houston has withdrawn more than a dozen lawsuits against Texas landowners that Texas Central Partners officials said they are instead going to try and have an "open dialogue" with landowners about letting the company onto their land. "We're stepping back and going back to conversations and taking some of the heat out of our process," said Texas Central President Tim Keith.
