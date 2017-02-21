Inmate dies at hospital after becomin...

Inmate dies at hospital after becoming disoriented during booking

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The sheriff's office said that 39-year-old Johnny Hall from Bryan was in the Brazos County Jail intake area, waiting to complete the process when he first appeared to be disoriented. Hall was being booked on charges of fleeing from a police officer and tampering with physical evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) 10 hr I know 29
Job Opportunity: Hitachi Consulting in Bryan, TX Feb 23 Hitachi Consulting 1
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Feb 14 Needsomeasap 56
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) Jan '17 Happydayz 12
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec '16 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec '16 Jess 4
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC