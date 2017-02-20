Holocaust historian says he was nearly deported on way to visit Texas A&M
A French scholar said he was detained for 10 hours at a Houston airport and nearly deported last week as he traveled to College Station for a symposium at Texas A&M. Henry Rousso, an Egypt-born expert on the Holocaust, wrote an article for the Huffington Post that was published Monday, detailing the ordeal.
