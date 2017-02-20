20-year-old man dies in accident involving semi truck
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead after a semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle on Highway 21. The sheriff's office said when they arrived on the scene, both vehicles were on fire. The Brazos County Volunteer Precinct 4 Fire Department along with the Bryan Fire Department responded to the scene.
