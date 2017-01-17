Police officer shot in back, suspect ...

Police officer shot in back, suspect charged with attempted capital murder

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

BRYAN, TX - A Calvert Police officer was shot while on duty early Jan. 1. According to the Law Enforcement Association of Brazos Valley, officer Stephen Magnes was ambushed while on duty New Year's morning. Sheriff Gerald Yezak of Robertson County Sheriff's Office said Magnes was giving a woman a courtesy ride back to a residence near Hammond Power Plant when he came under fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chad glasshoff (Aug '15) 2 hr Happydayz 12
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Wed visiting from cali 51
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec '16 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec '16 Jess 4
are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15) Nov '16 DarkAngle 2
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,054,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC