Police officer shot in back, suspect charged with attempted capital murder
BRYAN, TX - A Calvert Police officer was shot while on duty early Jan. 1. According to the Law Enforcement Association of Brazos Valley, officer Stephen Magnes was ambushed while on duty New Year's morning. Sheriff Gerald Yezak of Robertson County Sheriff's Office said Magnes was giving a woman a courtesy ride back to a residence near Hammond Power Plant when he came under fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Happydayz
|12
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Wed
|visiting from cali
|51
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec '16
|Jess
|4
|are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|DarkAngle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC