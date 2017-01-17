Police officer shot in back, suspect charged with attempted capital murder

BRYAN, TX - A Calvert Police officer was shot while on duty early Jan. 1. According to the Law Enforcement Association of Brazos Valley, officer Stephen Magnes was ambushed while on duty New Year's morning. Sheriff Gerald Yezak of Robertson County Sheriff's Office said Magnes was giving a woman a courtesy ride back to a residence near Hammond Power Plant when he came under fire.

