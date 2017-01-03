Monkey Business

Monkey Business

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: New Falcon Herald

True story? An elderly couple returned to a Mercedes dealership where the salesman just sold the car they were interested in to a beautiful blond. "You said you would hold that car for us until we raised the $75,000 asking price," the man said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Falcon Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Defiant1 1,004
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Dec 31 layshi 49
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec 7 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec '16 Jess 4
are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15) Nov '16 DarkAngle 2
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Oct '16 IDK 26
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC