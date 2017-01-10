Mexia's Mike Wright receives honors
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Mexia native and Mexia High School graduate Mike Wright was honored last week for 25 years of service to the community of Bryan-College Station, where he has been general manager of that city's KBTX-TV station before also becoming general manager of its sister station, KWTX in Waco. The event to honor Wright was called "The Wright Stuff: A Tribute to Mike Wright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chad glasshoff (Aug '15)
|Sun
|j vaughn
|9
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|layshi
|49
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec '16
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec '16
|Jess
|4
|are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|DarkAngle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC