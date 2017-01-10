Firefighter battling brain cancer for...

Firefighter battling brain cancer for third time

Monday Jan 23 Read more: KGWN

Rayse Richardson has only been with the fire department in Bryan, Texas for a year and a half, but he says the support he's getting from his fellow firefighters as he prepares for his third battle with brain cancer is overwhelming. "They could've gotten 100 percent of it out, but I would be guaranteed paralyzed and I was 21. I didn't want to take that risk," he explained.

