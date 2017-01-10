100 CTX officers to stand guard at In...

100 CTX officers to stand guard at Inauguration parade

Thursday Jan 19

Bryan police announced that 24 officers have made it safely to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-Elect. They added that the officers will be getting briefed and will be sworn in as a temporary U.S. Marshal.

