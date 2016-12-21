West celebrates another step on the w...

West celebrates another step on the way to recovery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Friday was a day of pride and celebration in West, as residents and elected officials took time to acknowledge how far the city has come in its rebuilding efforts since the April 2013 fertilizer plant explosion. There was so much Czech pride flowing that State Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station, even insisted that Justice of the Peace David Pareya, emcee for Friday's street/infrastructure project dedication ceremony, pronounce his often-mispronounced last name with a Czech flair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Dec 19 Pookie101 47
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec 7 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec 6 Jess 4
are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15) Nov '16 DarkAngle 2
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Oct '16 IDK 26
Kidnapping that hapened back in the 1980's (Sep '09) Jun '16 Liz 23
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,407

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC