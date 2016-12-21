West celebrates another step on the way to recovery

Friday was a day of pride and celebration in West, as residents and elected officials took time to acknowledge how far the city has come in its rebuilding efforts since the April 2013 fertilizer plant explosion. There was so much Czech pride flowing that State Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station, even insisted that Justice of the Peace David Pareya, emcee for Friday's street/infrastructure project dedication ceremony, pronounce his often-mispronounced last name with a Czech flair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.