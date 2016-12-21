TPPA Borlaug Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Dr. David Baltensperger
Dr. David Baltensperger received the Norman Borlaug Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Plant Protection Association during the organization's 28th annual conference recently in Bryan, Texas. Baltensperger is head of the department of soil and crop sciences at Texas A&M.
