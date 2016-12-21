Police officer shot in Bryan lucky to...

Police officer shot in Bryan lucky to have bullet-proof vest

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Chron

A police officer was shot early Thursday morning but was likely saved from injury by his bullet-proof vest after an aggravated robbery at a store in Bryan. The robbery occurred about 1:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of South College, according to the Bryan Police Department.

