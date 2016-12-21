Police make an arrest in officer-invo...

Police make an arrest in officer-involved shooting

Friday Dec 23 Read more: KSWO

An arrest has been made in an aggravated robbery case where a police officer identified as Joel Bravo was shot. The Bryan Police Department said there was an aggravated robbery on the 2000 block of South College Avenue at 1:17 a.m. An officer contacted a potential suspect in the area of Duncan and South College.

