Officials: Texas woman confessed to slaying boyfriend
Authorities say a 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after going to the College Station police department and confessing to fatally shooting her boyfriend. After the confession Sunday, authorities went to a property near the small town of Iola where Kelsie Lee Fowler-Rodriguez of College Station said she and her boyfriend had gone to target shoot.
