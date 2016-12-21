Nude Snapchat Attempt Causes Collisio...

Nude Snapchat Attempt Causes Collision with Police Vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Law Firm Newswire

People take photos of some unusual things, not the least of which are erotic selfies. However, taking nude pictures while driving is not a good idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law Firm Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin/drugs (Apr '13) Mon Kaimayer 48
News Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp... Dec 20 GetRealHighonPot 1
News White nationalista s appearance at university d... Dec 7 Savant 1
katherine d. smith-spirit mom? Dec 6 Jess 4
are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15) Nov '16 DarkAngle 2
Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13) Oct '16 IDK 26
Kidnapping that hapened back in the 1980's (Sep '09) Jun '16 Liz 23
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Bryan, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,306 • Total comments across all topics: 277,393,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC