Man shot during altercation in Bryan

Thursday Dec 1

Bryan police said a man was shot during an altercation on Wednesday at the 600 block of E. 29th St. Three men got into a physical altercation with a resident, and one of the men produced a firearm. The firearm discharged, shooting the resident.

