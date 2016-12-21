Drink-drivers feel judge's displeasure

The 21 drink-drivers among 64 defendants included one man who was almost twice the criminal level while driving to work the morning after drinking. She told United States roofer Bryan Drew Dilks he must have drunk a ``horrendous'' amount of alcohol to have a level of 769mcg when stopped in Beach St, Queenstown, at 9.15am on December 9, the morning after he had been drinking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.