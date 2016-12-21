A&M student, Sigma Phi Epsilon member, dies at fraternity house
Investigators say a 20-year-old Texas A&M student and Sigma Phi Epsilon member has died at the fraternity house where he lived. The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says other members Tuesday afternoon found Matthew Hayes of Beaumont unresponsive in his bedroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Dec 19
|Pookie101
|47
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec 7
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec 6
|Jess
|4
|are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|DarkAngle
|2
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|IDK
|26
|Kidnapping that hapened back in the 1980's (Sep '09)
|Jun '16
|Liz
|23
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC