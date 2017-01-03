2nd arrest for robbery where Texas officer shot
Police in Bryan say 31-year-old Jonathon Deshawn Bradley was arrested in nearby Grimes County and is being charged with aggravated robbery for the holdup early Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Encore white trash
|1,000
|Heroin/drugs (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|layshi
|49
|Texas 3 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Texas A&M receiver Sp...
|Dec 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|1
|White nationalista s appearance at university d...
|Dec 7
|Savant
|1
|katherine d. smith-spirit mom?
|Dec 6
|Jess
|4
|are you looking for a C.I. / rat??? (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|DarkAngle
|2
|Review: Woody's Gags & Gifts (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|IDK
|26
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC