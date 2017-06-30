WGTE Public Media announces bilingual programming
TOLEDO: WGTE Public Media will begin broadcasting its first bilingual radio program on WGTE FM 91.3 in Toledo, WGLE FM 90.7 in Lima, WGBE FM 90.9 in Bryan and WGDE FM 91.9 in Defiance. is a weekly program of classical music presented in Spanish and English.
