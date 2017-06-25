From left, Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers President and CEO Phil Ennen of Bryan, Ohio, Community Health Alliance CEO Chuck Duarte, Washoe County, Nev., and Uplift Executive Director Heidi Mansir of Gardiner, Maine, testify as senators from the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee hold a hearing about how the GOP health care bill could hurt rural Americans, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was expected to push for a vote next week on the legislation, which would eliminate much of Obama's 2010 overhaul and leave government with a diminished role in providing coverage and helping people afford it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.