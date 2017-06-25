More

More

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Post Register

From left, Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers President and CEO Phil Ennen of Bryan, Ohio, Community Health Alliance CEO Chuck Duarte, Washoe County, Nev., and Uplift Executive Director Heidi Mansir of Gardiner, Maine, testify as senators from the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee hold a hearing about how the GOP health care bill could hurt rural Americans, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was expected to push for a vote next week on the legislation, which would eliminate much of Obama's 2010 overhaul and leave government with a diminished role in providing coverage and helping people afford it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Jun 21 Cook 151
Spring Meadows Trailer Park Defiance Ohio Jun 18 Terr 5
I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ... Jun 15 Ricky Ricky Ricky 4
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Jun 9 Wow 207
judge kent north (Jun '09) Jun 5 Teri 81
Stykeman Chevy will rip you OFF May 27 Dan 2
dawn and jonathan buchs May '17 friend 2
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Bryan, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,064 • Total comments across all topics: 282,008,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC