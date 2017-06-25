More
From left, Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers President and CEO Phil Ennen of Bryan, Ohio, Community Health Alliance CEO Chuck Duarte, Washoe County, Nev., and Uplift Executive Director Heidi Mansir of Gardiner, Maine, testify as senators from the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee hold a hearing about how the GOP health care bill could hurt rural Americans, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was expected to push for a vote next week on the legislation, which would eliminate much of Obama's 2010 overhaul and leave government with a diminished role in providing coverage and helping people afford it.
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|Jun 21
|Cook
|151
|Spring Meadows Trailer Park Defiance Ohio
|Jun 18
|Terr
|5
|I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ...
|Jun 15
|Ricky Ricky Ricky
|4
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|Jun 9
|Wow
|207
|judge kent north (Jun '09)
|Jun 5
|Teri
|81
|Stykeman Chevy will rip you OFF
|May 27
|Dan
|2
|dawn and jonathan buchs
|May '17
|friend
|2
