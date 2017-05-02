Two CCNO inmates treated after apparent overdose
Two prisoners being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest were treated for an apparent overdose after smoking synthetic marijuana that had been smuggled into the facility, CCNO officials said. The inmates - Timothy Croninger, 36, of McClure and Kevin Darah, 45, of Toledo - were taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after corrections officers found them about 10:20 p.m. Monday having respiratory problems, according to a news release from the regional jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|Xxxx
|101
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Toronto
|171
|Heather adkins
|Apr 24
|Dave
|6
|I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ...
|Apr 21
|sarastout
|2
|Street Defense Systems are Frauds
|Apr 19
|RealJKDteacher
|5
|Ku Klux Klan and the Defiance Sheriffs Office (Dec '11)
|Apr 12
|Lynnwhite
|47
|Defiance Football (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Jjjjjjj
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC