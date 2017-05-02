Two CCNO inmates treated after appare...

Two CCNO inmates treated after apparent overdose

Read more: Toledo Blade

Two prisoners being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest were treated for an apparent overdose after smoking synthetic marijuana that had been smuggled into the facility, CCNO officials said. The inmates - Timothy Croninger, 36, of McClure and Kevin Darah, 45, of Toledo - were taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after corrections officers found them about 10:20 p.m. Monday having respiratory problems, according to a news release from the regional jail.

