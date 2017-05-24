Roger Wanner: 1945-2017

Roger Wanner, who kept Circus Peanuts and other treats tumbling off the line at Spangler Candy Co., where he was a longtime supervisor, died Sunday, the day before his 72nd birthday, in the Community Health Professionals inpatient hospice facility in Defiance. Mr. Wanner retired in 2003 after nearly 31 years with the family-owned, Bryan-based candy maker.

