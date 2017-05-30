Motorcycle chase ends in arrest

Motorcycle chase ends in arrest

Wednesday May 24 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Police attempted to pull over 24-year-old Colton Stiltner of Bryan after he was caught going over 90 miles per hour on his motorcycle. When police turned on their lights and siren, Stiltner fled westbound on US-20 to County Road 10 at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour.

