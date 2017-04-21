Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Awaits Shoppers at Bryan Sears Hometown Store
BRYAN, Ohio, April 21, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of the Sears Hometown Store in Bryan culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017. Throughout the celebration weekend, consumers are invited to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the store.* Located at 1429 W. High Street, the store refresh includes a new product assortment, redesigned merchandising, new fixtures & signage, and comprehensive employee training, among other changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm trying to figure out who all slept with my ...
|52 min
|sarastout
|2
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|7 hr
|Abb
|94
|Heather adkins
|Thu
|Iputitinherbutt
|5
|Street Defense Systems are Frauds
|Wed
|RealJKDteacher
|5
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|Apr 18
|Mom
|167
|Ku Klux Klan and the Defiance Sheriffs Office (Dec '11)
|Apr 12
|Lynnwhite
|47
|Defiance Football (Oct '15)
|Mar 25
|Jjjjjjj
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC