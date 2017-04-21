Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Awaits Shoppers at Bryan Sears Hometown Store

BRYAN, Ohio, April 21, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of the Sears Hometown Store in Bryan culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017. Throughout the celebration weekend, consumers are invited to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the store.* Located at 1429 W. High Street, the store refresh includes a new product assortment, redesigned merchandising, new fixtures & signage, and comprehensive employee training, among other changes.

