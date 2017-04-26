In 1899, a circus tiger killed Charles Siegert. Last weekend, he got a headstone.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Guy Palace of the District stands by the tombstone for Charles Siegert in Congressional Cemetery. Siegert was a circus employee who died in 1899 after a tiger mangled his leg.
