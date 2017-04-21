Dum Dum lollipop maker retires after ...

Dum Dum lollipop maker retires after 48 years

Friday Apr 21

A candy bagger at the world-famous Spangler Candy Company is retiring after nearly 50 years of making Dum Dum lollipops. Al Braun has worked for Spangler since 1969, making him one of the few workers to have been here for all four generations of the company.

