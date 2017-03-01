Healing Hearts & Nature Exhibit opening party set
The public is invited to the Healing Hearts & Nature exhibit opening party on March 11, 15 p.m. at Wassenberg Art Center. A mini-painting art activity will be provided along with free appetizers and cash bar.
