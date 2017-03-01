Garver Passes
Ned Garver , the only pitcher in American League history to win at least 20 games in a season for a ball club that lost at least 100 times, achieving the feat for the 1951 St. Louis Browns, died on Sunday in Bryan, Ohio. He was 91. "The crowd didn't dare boo us," Garver once said of his nearly five seasons with the lowly Browns before sparse crowds at Sportsman's Park, which they shared with the popular Cardinals.
