Garver Passes

Garver Passes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Baseball Musings

Ned Garver , the only pitcher in American League history to win at least 20 games in a season for a ball club that lost at least 100 times, achieving the feat for the 1951 St. Louis Browns, died on Sunday in Bryan, Ohio. He was 91. "The crowd didn't dare boo us," Garver once said of his nearly five seasons with the lowly Browns before sparse crowds at Sportsman's Park, which they shared with the popular Cardinals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baseball Musings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defiance County man accused of raping a minor 5 hr Barb 2
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Tue NoDrama101 83
A snitch in ur midst Feb 26 WTF 5
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Feb 24 BUST-A-MUV 2 136
Street Defense Systems are Frauds Feb 22 soupset 2
greenfield ohio (Feb '13) Feb 14 Zach uhl 6
Jesus Loves You Feb 2 Listen 1
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Williams County was issued at March 01 at 10:15PM EST

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Bryan, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC