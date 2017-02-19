Urgent care centers on upswing
Urgent care centers have fewer pricey medical diagnostics machines, but there is an x-ray machine. If a specialist is needed, one can be available for video consultations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|Fri
|voice of reason
|134
|greenfield ohio (Feb '13)
|Feb 14
|Zach uhl
|6
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|Feb 11
|Peepintom
|81
|Jesus Loves You
|Feb 2
|Listen
|1
|A snitch in ur midst
|Jan 24
|DeadlyDaren
|3
|Street Defense Systems are Frauds
|Jan '17
|youknowitsafact
|1
|caril fugate (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|susanne
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC