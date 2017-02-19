Urgent care centers on upswing

Urgent care centers on upswing

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Urgent care centers have fewer pricey medical diagnostics machines, but there is an x-ray machine. If a specialist is needed, one can be available for video consultations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Fri voice of reason 134
greenfield ohio (Feb '13) Feb 14 Zach uhl 6
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Feb 11 Peepintom 81
Jesus Loves You Feb 2 Listen 1
A snitch in ur midst Jan 24 DeadlyDaren 3
Street Defense Systems are Frauds Jan '17 youknowitsafact 1
caril fugate (Feb '14) Dec '16 susanne 3
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Bryan, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC