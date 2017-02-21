Riders' D Traps Bears

Riders' D Traps Bears

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Evening Leader

As the weather changes, it opens the door for cold and flu season and the Bryan Golden Bears were dealing with a cold. That cold, the St. Marys Roughriders, forced the Bears to commit 26 turnovers, shut out Bryan in the first 8:31 of the second half, recorded zero offensive rebounds in the second half and just could not escape that cold's defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bryan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) 7 hr BUST-A-MUV 2 136
Street Defense Systems are Frauds Feb 22 soupset 2
greenfield ohio (Feb '13) Feb 14 Zach uhl 6
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Feb 11 Peepintom 81
Jesus Loves You Feb 2 Listen 1
A snitch in ur midst Jan '17 DeadlyDaren 3
caril fugate (Feb '14) Dec '16 susanne 3
See all Bryan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bryan Forum Now

Bryan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bryan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bryan, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC