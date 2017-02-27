One arrested, several charged with underage consumption after party in Bryan
The Williams County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 1 a.m. Sunday of a party happening at 11566 CR-15 in Bryan that involved underage drinking. Officers said they processed around 25 people for consuming alcohol underage, several of which tested positive and will be receiving charges in the mail.
