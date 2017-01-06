Promised bride is not foundHere are the top stories in the Norwalk...

Many love-lorn cavaliers or swains, their optimism changed to pessimism by repeated failure in their search for their hearts' desire, have given up the quest to turn their thoughts to other ladies fair, but among them cannot be numbered William Stumpf, who, on Saturday, Dec. 21, last, came to Norwalk from Blakeslee, O., 180 miles away, in search of a young woman named May Smith, who he said resided in Norwalk and who had promised to meet him here and to become his wife. No knight of old was more persistent in his search for the Holy Grail than is Stumpf in his search for his promised bride.

