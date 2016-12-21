Three indictments follow traffic stop drug discovery
Two men and one woman were indicted on drug trafficking charges by a Putnam County grand jury on Wednesday. The charges stemmed from the discovery of nearly $14,000 in methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop on Dec. 9. Brian L. Graziani, 44, Defiance; Lawrence D. Lewis, 53, Defiance; and Nicole L. Stewart, 36, Bryan, were chargedwith trafficking in drugs with specification and possession of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Putnam County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Bryan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A snitch in ur midst
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Dance mom9
|119
|greenfield ohio (Feb '13)
|Dec 21
|confused hurt sho...
|5
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|Dec 18
|Red
|63
|Brook Johnston (Jul '13)
|Dec 11
|Sally
|3
|caril fugate (Feb '14)
|Dec 5
|susanne
|3
|Jim Sellers (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|IHRC Acct
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bryan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC