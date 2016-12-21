Oregon OKs bid as part of Navarre saf...

Oregon OKs bid as part of Navarre safety improvements project

18 hrs ago Read more: Press

Oregon City Council on Monday accepted the $188,405 bid of S&S Directional Boring Ltd. of Bryan, Ohio, for the Navarre Avenue Utility Relocation Project, part of the Navarre Avenue Safety Improvements Project. In order to improve aesthetics along Navarre Avenue, Toledo Edison and Buckeye Broadband have agreed to place their aerial crossover lines underground for the Navarre Avenue Safety Improvements Project.

