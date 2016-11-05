Artists' Exhibit & Sale coming soon
Many different types of art and handmade items will be on sale in time for the holiday season at the Wassenberg Art Center during the 27th Annual Artists' Exhibit & Sale at the Wassenberg Art Center. Changing Elements Band will be performing at the Wassenberg Art Center on Nov. 19 for the 27th Annual Artists' Exhibit & Sale opening party.
