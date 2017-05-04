MD: Crews Respond to MARC Train Derailment Friday Evening
The first car of the train derailed in a remote area between Point of Rocks and Brunswick, Maryland Transit Administration spokesman Paul Shepard said. The derailment occurred about a mile east of the Lander Road boat ramp around 8:50 p.m., as the train was traveling from Washington, D.C., to Brunswick.
