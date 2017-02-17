Stilled Waters: Friends remember fellow kayaker and soldier
A stream of kayakers paddling along the Shenandoah River Saturday morning were all too aware one kayaker was no longer wading the waters with them. The group of more than100 kayakers and friends joined together on the Shenandoah River to commemorate their friend and fellow kayaker David Kersey, who took his life while paddling along the Potomac River just one week ago.
