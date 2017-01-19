Legislative aide in Annapolis fired after Times reveals him as fake news mastermind

A 23-year-old Annapolis man who was a legislative aide to a Frederick County lawmaker was fired after The New York Times revealed he was the owner and operator of an infamous fake political news. A 23-year-old Annapolis man who was a legislative aide to a Frederick County lawmaker was fired after The New York Times revealed he was the owner and operator of an infamous fake political news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.