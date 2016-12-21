Frederick Co. Man Pleads Guilty To Sexually Exploiting Toddler For Child Pornography
A Frederick County man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in federal court to sexually exploiting a toddler to produce child pornography. Prosecutors say they reached a plea agreement with 34-year-old William H. Steinhaus IV of Brunswick in relation to conversations and conduct they say took place in December of 2014.
