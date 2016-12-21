Frederick Co. Man Pleads Guilty To Se...

Frederick Co. Man Pleads Guilty To Sexually Exploiting Toddler For Child Pornography

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

A Frederick County man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in federal court to sexually exploiting a toddler to produce child pornography. Prosecutors say they reached a plea agreement with 34-year-old William H. Steinhaus IV of Brunswick in relation to conversations and conduct they say took place in December of 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Way bett er than christian mi ngle and free!! (Sep '13) Aug '16 brownsville stud 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
bls trucking/ 84 lumber (Oct '10) Nov '15 Roger 8
News South Mountain Spring Festival in Frederick, MD (Apr '15) Apr '15 I Love Fun 1
Sandy Hook Rd, RR Crossing Petition (Jul '14) Jul '14 Benjamin 1
Have you had to go outside of the US for afford... (Nov '13) Feb '14 Susita 5
Cheap car insurance for 28 yr old? (Oct '13) Feb '14 Ratnangi 3
See all Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brunswick Forum Now

Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Brunswick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,756

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC