Patrol Deputy's Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Arrests

Jul 29, 2016 Read more: City of Frederick County

On July 25, 2016, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrested Rachel M. Remines, age 19, of Brunswick, MD, and Ronnie D. Fowler, age 26, of Knoxville, MD. Remines was charged with two counts of CDS Possession-Not Marijuana, and CDS Administration Equipment Possess/Distribute.

