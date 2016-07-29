Patrol Deputy's Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Arrests
On July 25, 2016, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrested Rachel M. Remines, age 19, of Brunswick, MD, and Ronnie D. Fowler, age 26, of Knoxville, MD. Remines was charged with two counts of CDS Possession-Not Marijuana, and CDS Administration Equipment Possess/Distribute.
