Message in a bottle from 1981 found o...

Message in a bottle from 1981 found on beach, sender can't believe it

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: ABC News

Ryan Burchett found a mysterious message in a bottle from 1981 on the beach in Little St. Simons Island, Georgia, nearly 36 years to the day after it was written. He'd been out fishing with friends and family on June 17 when he stumbled upon the bottle in the sand while searching for seashells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15) 52 min Sweetums67 39
where can we catch shrimp in Darien with a thro... Jun 18 mac 8
Jeannie Stamey (Jul '15) Jun 16 Farrell Landon 4
where in Darien can i use draw net to catch shr... Jun 12 mac 2
Looking for Brian flanders Jun 10 Wondering 4
Daisy mae Jun 9 Xx_DARK_GOKU_666_xX 2
are great white sharks in altamahal river ? Jun 8 Farrell Landon 5
See all Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brunswick Forum Now

Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Brunswick, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC