Message in a bottle from 1981 found on beach, sender can't believe it
Ryan Burchett found a mysterious message in a bottle from 1981 on the beach in Little St. Simons Island, Georgia, nearly 36 years to the day after it was written. He'd been out fishing with friends and family on June 17 when he stumbled upon the bottle in the sand while searching for seashells.
