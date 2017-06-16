Coastal advocacy group celebrates two...

Coastal advocacy group celebrates two decades

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: SavannahNow

In its first two decades The Center for a Sustainable Coast has wielded science-based facts to speak out about coastal problems, defending the public's interest on issues from water quality to salt marshes to ocean shorelines. Dave Kyler, the center's co-founder and its director since its start, grew up in western Pennsylvania but knew the Georgia coast was something special when he first saw it as he flew into Brunswick airport in the late 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can we catch shrimp in Darien with a thro... Jun 18 mac 8
Jeannie Stamey (Jul '15) Jun 16 Farrell Landon 4
Speed Trap along the I-95 corridor in Mcintosh ... (Nov '15) Jun 12 elder abuse 36
where in Darien can i use draw net to catch shr... Jun 12 mac 2
Looking for Brian flanders Jun 10 Wondering 4
Daisy mae Jun 9 Xx_DARK_GOKU_666_xX 2
are great white sharks in altamahal river ? Jun 8 Farrell Landon 5
See all Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brunswick Forum Now

Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Brunswick, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC