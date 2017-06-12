Charity Effort Gives Empty GA Fire St...

Charity Effort Gives Empty GA Fire Station New Life

Monday Jun 5 Read more: FireHouse.com

June 5--Volunteers started bright and early Saturday morning landscaping, painting and putting some elbow grease into cleaning the old firehouse on Albany Street as part of Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker's Rebuild Day. "I'm happy with the turnout," said Booker, who will house his nonprofit, Rebuilding Together Glynn County, in the firehouse.

