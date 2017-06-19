Beasley a oehumbleda to be Miss Georgia
It should not have been a surprise to anyone that Alyssa Beasley, Miss Southeast Georgia, was crowned Miss Georgia 2017 Saturday night at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. After all, she had already captured first place in swimsuit, talent and evening wear, not an easy feat to accomplish.
