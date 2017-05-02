Police hunting Brunswick football coach accused in student sex assault

The Glynn County Schools Police Department was requested last week to investigate allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a long-term male substitute teacher, who also is a football coach at Brunswick High School, and a female senior student. Upon investigation, probable cause to secure a warrant on the following person was developed for one count for the offense of: Sexual assault by a person having supervisory authority, a felony under Georgia State Law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.