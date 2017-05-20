Offshore exploration and drilling bac...

Offshore exploration and drilling back on table for Georgia

Saturday May 20 Read more: SavannahNow

The Trump administration announced earlier this month that it is moving forward on seismic surveys in the Atlantic Ocean, the first step toward offshore drilling in a region where it has been blocked for decades. The Interior Department plans to review six applications by energy companies that were rejected in January by the Obama administration.

