News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

Monday May 22 Read more: Jewish World Review

What Goes Around, Comes Around: In January, Jesse Denton, 24, driving a stolen truck, tried to flee police on Interstate 95 near Brunswick, Georgia, but accidentally crashed head-on into another vehicle. Seconds later, Denton was then fatally hit by another motorist as he ran across the highway to escape the crash scene.

