Naturalist 101' series encourages discovery of Georgia coast

Saturday May 13

One Hundred Miles is launching a "Naturalist 101" series to encourage coastal residents and visitors to get outside and discover what makes the Georgia coast special. The focus is hands-on education that connects participants to opportunities to take action, said Kelly Patton, membership and outreach coordinator.

