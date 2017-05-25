Grand jury reports some county agenci...

Grand jury reports some county agencies far behind in follow-up duties

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Wave

November 14, 2016 - Brunswick, GA - Grand Jury room, Brunswick GA Glynn County Courthouse If you're behind on some paperwork, at least you're likely still way ahead of the governmental agencies the Orange County grand jury says are so out of compliance that they violate law. In a new report, the grand jury states 15 percent of respondents to its inquiries were late and needed reminder letters.

